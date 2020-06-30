Good evening!
Connect2Culture today revealed new artistic renderings of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, and reporter Debby Woodin will have all the details later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
To whet your appetite, here's what we already know:
- The new design features a west entrance that provides drive-thru dropoff with covered access to what has been named the Beshore Performance Hall.
- Outdoors, the Leggett & Platt Green will provide an event space for 2,000 or more people to view stage shows on the Beshore Performance Hall stage and provide a space to enlarge the audience for theater-in-the-round productions.
We'll also bring you the latest on a new executive director for Lafayette House, a warning from the Better Business Bureau about scams related to face masks and the results from today's elections in Oklahoma.
Thanks for reading, and stay safe!
