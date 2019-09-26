New Webb City wine, coffee bar plans soft opening

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A new wine and coffee bar headed from St. James to Webb City is called Just A Taste, and the public can get just that during its soft opening this weekend.
The soft opening for Just A Taste, located at 105 S. Main St., is slated from 4 to 11 p.m. today and Saturday. The operation is run by Webb City High School alumnus Eric Taylor, the chief executive officer and owner. Taylor began making wine with friend Casey Stuck, who is also a Webb City graduate, in 2012, and they created their first commercial batch in 2015.
“We’re going to be open from Friday to Saturday and from that point on, we’ll be open every Friday and Saturday (from 4 to 11 p.m.) until the rest of the construction on our building is done,” said Stefanie Thomasma, general manager. “Once we’re completely done with construction, then we’re going to schedule a grand opening.”
Thomasma said they’re expecting a good turnout.
“We started promoting back in July for our original Aug. 30 date, and we got a lot of traction from that,” she said. “We’ve been doing pop-up events, in the meantime, at Empire Market and Joplin’s Third Thursday.”
The business is renovating three buildings along Main Street into a tasting room, a restaurant, a 3,000-square-foot event space and more. The business will open up in several phases as construction continues throughout the year. Construction began in January.
“Phase one is opening up our Eagle’s Landing tasting bar,” Taylor said. “Eagle’s Landing is the name of our (Taylor’s and Stuck’s) wine branch. We’re now onto our fifth harvest. We really specialize in chambourcin.
“Our flagship wine is called XVII, and one of our really popular ones is called Peno’s Blend, which was my grandfather, who was the son of an Italian immigrant in the St. James area," he said. "They were some of the first grape growers there. That is made from grapes from the vineyard that he planted.”
Phase two will be the opening of the coffee bar and bistro with a selection of farm-to-table-style food, as well as a wine bar/cocktail bar. Taylor said they find it important to focus on the educational aspect of beverages and will educate their customers on what it is that they’re trying.
“They can learn more if they find out that they like a particular wine, spirit or cocktail, but then start steering them in a different direction, as far as how to understand your palate and here’s some other things to try,” Taylor said. “Wine, in particular, can be very intimidating, so we’re trying to make it much more approachable.”
Phase three includes the completion of Patty O’Rourke’s, an Irish pub, which will also serve as an event space. On the second floor, there will be an extension for event space and an overhang to look at the stage area.
“It’s just like an adult theme park,” Thomasma said. “Ever since the concept came off the ground, people have been really excited about it.”
The tentative grand opening date is scheduled for early spring of next year.
Online
For updates on Just A Taste Webb City, visit the business's Facebook page or Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.