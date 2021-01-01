Today in the Globe newsroom we watched winter weather change plans for activities set for the first day of the year.
Overnight a layer of ice coated tree limbs and power lines, then snow fell steadily through the morning. The winter precipitation knocked out power and caused traffic problems across the area. It also canceled the annual First Day hike at Wildcat Glades and the Chilly FK.
We'll have more about this cold start to the year in Saturday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. Throughout the weekend, you'll also find reports about:
- An update about COVID-19 vaccines in the area, and some of the questions that still remain about them.
- An update about prefiled bills filed by local lawmakers in the Missouri Legislature for the upcoming session.
- Joplin City Council preparing to discuss what it calls a "compensation philosophy" during its Monday night meeting.
Behind the scenes
The first day of the year is usually a terrifying one for the editors and page designers responsible for bringing you each page of your Joplin Globe. Not for any major story, but for a small, little number at the top of each page. We call it the "folio" in the business: It's where you'll find today's date. It takes a special effort to make sure that page templates and other repeating resources are updated with the current year.
As the digital editor, corrections are easy for me to deal with: I update the website and post a note about what the correction was. But our page designers and editors have a much more intense job. So, if you have any cups of kindness left over from your auld lang syne, give 'em to them.
We hope you have a prosperous, blessed new year. We'll be there alongside you during every day of it.
