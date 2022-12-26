Those interested in closing out the year with a celebration on the town have plenty of options.
A variety of events from casual to classy will be held on New Year's Eve, giving participants a chance to toast the new year.
Murder mystery
Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre and Dream Theatre Company will give attendees a chance to solve a murder and take an active role in the investigation.
"My Fatal Valentine," written by Eileen Moushey, is the story of romance novelist Nora Chance who has hit the big time. Her latest book has been optioned for a film, her publisher is clamoring for a sequel and she is about to be married. One catch: Nora's previous grooms have met ill-fated ends.
Audience member will get their chance to crack the case. The evening also includes hors d'oeuvres and a nonalcoholic toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets: $30. Details: 417-358-9665.
Decades of dancing
An '80s Vinyl Party will be featured at Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. in Neosho. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their totally radical '80s best and bring their favorite records. Details: 417-454-9498.
'80s tribute band Members Only will be the featured performers at Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69 in Pittsburg, Kansas. Details: 620-240-4400.
The Bonnie Situation will play a show featuring '90s rock music at TJ Leland's, at 108 W Sixth St. in Pittsburg. Music starts at 10 p.m. Details: 620-404-8065.
Masking up
A masquerade ball will be held at Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. in Alba. Alyssa Galvan will be the featured performer — she might be wearing a mask, but it will be her. Other features include hors d'oeuvres, champagne and a special cask release. Details: 417-483-0709.
Other events
Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St., will host a New Year's Eve party featuring dancing with DJ Mattie V. Tickets: $10, tables can be reserved in advance. Details: 417-317-1234.
Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. in Carthage, will host a New Year's Eve party starting at 8 p.m. Details: 417-310-6113.
Happy Jacks Tavern, 1448 Iris Road in Seneca, will host the bands Interim and Blues Doctors. Music starts at 6 p.m. Details: 417-776-2337.
Singer Randall Shreve will be featured at JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. The event will begin at 7 p.m.; more details will be announced on the venue's Facebook page. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Mayday by Midnight will be the featured performers at Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road, in Quapaw, Oklahoma. Details: 918-919-6000.
Dino D and the DTrain Band will be the featured performers at Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
