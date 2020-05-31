WEBB CITY, Mo. — Voters in Webb City on Tuesday will decide one City Council race this year during an election put off for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alisa Barroeta, a four-year incumbent, will face off against newcomer Sara Oliver for a seat Ward 2 seat. contested this year.
• Barroeta, 37, of Webb City, is a translator, having worked for the local school district and area hospitals. She attended Ozark Christian College and is currently completing her bachelor's degree in social work at Missouri Southern State University. She has lived in the Webb City area for the past 20 years.
• Oliver, 46, of Webb City, works as an office assistant. She attended Washington Community College and Crowder College. This is her first bid for elective office, and she’s lived in the area for 14 years.
Three other incumbents — Ray Edwards, Ward 1; Jerry Fisher, Ward 3; and Jim Dawson, Ward 4 — are running unopposed.
SCHOOL BOARD
Given that only three open seats would have been on the ballot and that only three filed as a candidates for those seats, the district chose to forgo the expense and effort of conducting an election.
All three of those who filed for the posts are incumbents. They are Jeanne Newby, David Collard and William Roderique.
