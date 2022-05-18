CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Gary Stubblefield has resigned from his post as Carl Junction council member for Ward 1, just a month after he was reelected without opposition for his second term.
Stubblefield officially submitted his notice of resignation to Mayor Mark Powers in an email late Tuesday night.
“Let this email communication, dated May 17th, 2022, serve as my effective resignation from my elected position as city alderman and as well as any and all city appointments,” he wrote in the email, which was the entirety of his notice.
Globe messages left for Stubblefield were not returned.
Stubblefield, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri, ran uncontested for his Ward 1 seat April 5. He was first elected to his post in 2020, when he won against longtime incumbent Don Marshall.
Prior to his time as a city official, Stubblefield served as the executive director of the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce for seven years before leaving to pursue a career in real estate in October 2018.
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the council will vote on Stubblefield’s resignation during its next regular meeting in June. The council meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
“The council has to act on the resignation, which would be in two weeks, and they would have to vote to accept it,” Lawver said. “At that point, we’ll probably put some advertisements (and) notices up in Ward 1 that people can apply for the interim position. The mayor can appoint (an individual to the interim position), and that appointment is good until the next election, which will be in April 2023.”
The April 2023 election will see an election for both Ward 1 seats on the council. The candidate elected to Stubblefield’s position will finish out one year of the unexpired term. The candidate elected to the other Ward 1 seat will serve a regular two-year term.
The Carl Junction City Council is composed of two seats in each of the city’s four wards, and council members are elected in alternate years to two-year terms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.