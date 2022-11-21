The current edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program on KCGS-TV will feature the coordinators of meal programs at St. Peter's Outreach House and the Salvation Army.
Terri Giarratano and Cabrini Koelsch will discuss how Outreach House, a mission of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, has seen a dramatic increase in the number of meals it serves. Nathan Hicks and Lt. Marty Norris with the Joplin Salvation Army will explain how feeding operations work there.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly this week and will be posted on the station's YouTube channel.
KCGS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
