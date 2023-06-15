The next edition of "Newsmakers" will focus on higher education.
Gary Nodler, former state senator and current chairman of the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education, will discuss state programs that have been created to help students earn their degrees. He also will mark the 20th anniversary of legislation that he wrote and championed that allowed Missouri Southern State University to move from a college to university status.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV. It is also posted on the station’s YouTube channel.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern.
