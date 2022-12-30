The upcoming edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will focus on the Joplin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and cast members of "Proof" at Joplin Little Theatre.
Becky and Robert Ward with NAMI will share information about schizophrenia and dementia and the impact mental illness can have on families and caregivers in particular. "Proof" cast members Chelsie Bennett, Elijah Brown, Shawn Wake and Kylie Wheeler will discuss the play, which is about a woman worried she is inheriting her father's mental illness.
The show will air nightly at 5 and 9 p.m. the week of Jan. 1 on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communications department at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.