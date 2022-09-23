"Newsmakers," the interview television program of KGCS-TV, returns next week with a new host.
Lisa Olliges Green, the new general manager of the television station, will be the host. The first show of this season will focus on a new Black history mural in downtown Joplin. The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week, beginning Sunday.
KGCS programs can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television stations. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
