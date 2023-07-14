The next edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will highlight MASH Camp, which is designed to give high school students a chance to experience working in a medical setting through hands-on lessons.
Heather Booth, health careers coordinator for the Southwest Missouri Area Health Education Center, will discuss the program and how students can register. Angela Kennedy, of Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Ashley Jones-Scroggins, of Freeman Health System, will detail activities for students that include dissection and tours. Dr. Sherry Whiteman, chair of allied health at Missouri Southern State University, will discuss immersive learning opportunities that include a visit to the cadaver lab and simulation lab experiences.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the Missouri Southern communication department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.