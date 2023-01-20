The next edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program will feature interviews with members of the St. Louis Cardinals who recently visited Missouri Southern State University as part of the annual Cardinals Caravan.
KGCS-TV staff and MSSU students talked with outfielder Lars Nootbaar, pitcher Gordon Graceffo, pitcher Zack Thompson, director of scouting Randy Flores and former pitcher Alan Benes.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly the week of Jan. 22.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communications department at Missouri Southern State University.
