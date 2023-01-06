The next edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program will focus on the esports program at Missouri Southern State University.
Club coordinator Jamarion Eldridge, vice president Damarion Pierce Williams and treasurer Lacolby Tucker will discuss the program. Players Gabriel Morgan and Mansour Alaql will discuss the friendships and connections possible through esports.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly on KGCS-TV the week of Jan. 8.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
