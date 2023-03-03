The next edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program will focus on Solace House of the Ozarks.
Co-founder Sandy Hughes will discuss how Solace House got its start and the difference it makes for patients and families. Megan Spiering, a Freeman Health System palliative care educator, will talk about patient options and the social model of care at Solace House, where volunteers work in tandem with hospice agency nurses. Mona Elston, volunteer coordinator at Solace House, will explain the support network to operate the house.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communications department at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.