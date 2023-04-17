The current edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program will focus on May the Forest Be With You, a free Earth and Arbor Day event taking place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wildcat Park.
Members of the Liberty Arbor Day committee will discuss the company's involvement in conservation efforts. Vegetation experts also will offer a lesson in tree planting.
The show airs at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly this week on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
