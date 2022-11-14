On this week’s "Newsmakers" television interview program on KGCS-TV, coordinators of the Angel Tree program at Missouri Southern State University will discuss the on-campus effort that brings toys and other gifts to dozens of student families.
Representatives of the Lion Co-op food and hygiene pantry also will discuss how the community can help their efforts.
The show airs nightly at 5 and 9 p.m. this week. It is also posted on the station’s YouTube channel, "KGCS Missouri Southern."
KCGS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
