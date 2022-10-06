The upcoming edition of the "Newsmakers" interview program will highlight Zeta Tau Alpha, a Missouri Southern State University sorority that has partnered with the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to help local women.
The show will at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.