The next edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will focus on the themed semester at Missouri Southern State University, which highlights Ireland this year.
Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies, will discuss the benefits of traveling abroad and the more than 40 events planned for the semester.
"Newsmakers" will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.