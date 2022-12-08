The upcoming edition of the "Newsmakers" television interview program on KGCS-TV will feature Jasper County CASA, an organization that advocates for children in foster care.
Executive director Debi Koelkebeck and development coordinator Kelly Hartley will discuss the process of becoming a CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, and give an update on the training center currently under construction. Volunteer Jessica Schaer will share her experience as a CASA.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week and will be posted on the station's YouTube channel.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communications department at Missouri Southern State University.
