This week's edition of "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will celebrate Joplin's 150th birthday. Joplin became a city on March 23, 1873.
During the interview program, Patrick Tuttle, of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Wally Bloss, of the Joplin Celebrations Commission, will share information about events scheduled for later this week. Holly Crane, of Bookhouse Cinema, and Chad Stebbins, of Missouri Southern State University's Institute of International Studies, will share details of an upcoming movie series, with each film having a Joplin connection.
The show airs at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly this week.
KGCS-TV programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communications department at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.