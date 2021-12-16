The upcoming "Newsmakers" interview program on KGCS-TV will examine Joplin’s role in a project focusing on the city’s disaster management following the May 2011 tornado.
The city of Joplin recently entered an agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is helping to fund the development of a playbook and software model that will assist communities that have experienced a disaster. That project and the city's involvement in it will be discussed by Troy Bolander, Joplin’s director of development, planning and neighborhood services.
The program will air next week at 5 and 9 p.m. weeknights.
"Newsmakers" is produced by KGCS-TV, a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University. Programming may be seen over the air on channel 21 and on regional cable television systems.
