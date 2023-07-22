A $1.5 million grant is bringing new equipment and studio renovations that will change the way Missouri Southern State University students learn about video production, and the project will be featured on the next edition of "Newsmakers."
Frank Pishkur and Elmira Bagherzadeh from the art department will discuss the 3D design, graphic design and animation perspective of the project. Brian Mehrens in the communication department will share how the technology is used.
The show airs at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly on KGCS-TV.
KGCS-TV programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.