On Thursday, three additional Southwest Missouri counties — Newton, McDonald and Barry counties — have joined Jasper County on the state health department’s hot spot advisory list as new cases and hospitalizations continue to surge.
A hot spot is designated by the state when rising COVID-19 cases clash with low or lagging vaccination numbers in a geographical region, according to state health officials. Experts say 70% to 80% of people need immunity to provide the best chance of minimizing spread within a city or county.
David Compton, Barry County’s emergency management director, said he wasn’t surprised by his county’s inclusion in the advisory due to Southwest Missouri’s low vaccination numbers when compared with the rest of the state.
“Pandemics have a life to themselves, and we know pandemics have a natural ebb and flow,” he said, “and it’s not uncommon to see three distinct waves. That’s what we’ve seen in previous pandemics; we’re in one of those waves right now. We hope it’s the last wave."
Barry County and the surrounding region have "a lot of summer activities going on and a lot of people out in large groups,” Compton said. “Masking is no longer required by most jurisdictions, and masking compliance is fairly low overall.”
Last week, Barry County officials recorded 83 active cases; this week, “we’ll be over 120 active infections,” he said.
On the plus side, Barry County has a higher vaccination percentage than some of the counties it borders, he said.
“We have a 32.4% vaccination rate at this point, and I know that number is going to go up this week,” Compton said.
The state vaccination rate is 39%. Overall, Barry County has inoculated between 11,000 and 12,000 residents, with nearly 450 people seeking their vaccination shots in the past seven days, which is more than double what county health officials were seeing in early July, he said.
The Newton County Health Department director, Larry Bergner, said he’s worried about the latest spike in active cases, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, which is targeting a much younger age group. Bergner reported 49 new cases Thursday. On Tuesday, he recorded 51 new cases, a record. On Wednesday, he counted 38 new cases.
“It’s fluctuating — and it’s alarming,” he said.
Still, the current numbers don't come close to those recorded this time last year, Bergner said: “Last year at this time we were between 400 to 500 active cases.”
As of Wednesday, Newton County officials had recorded altogether 6,103 cases of COVID-19, and low vaccination rates. But Bergner said 413 doses of vaccine had been administered in the past seven days alone. Three weeks ago, “that number was right around 100 doses, so as we see a spike in cases we are seeing immunizations rise as well.”
McDonald County health officials recorded 22 new cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s case total to 2,982. Six residents are currently hospitalized, and 38 men and women have died of the virus dating back to last year.
Both Bergner and Compton agree that vaccines are the key to slowing and altogether stopping the pandemic waves.
“The bottom line is they don’t keep you from getting the virus; they keep you from getting sick from the virus and dying,” Compton said. “At the end of the day, it’s an individual’s right to choose whether they want to get vaccinated or not, but vaccinations are the best pathway to preventing serious illness and death.
“There’s still a lot of anxiety about the vaccines, what the long-term effects might be,” Bergner said. However, “millions of doses have been given worldwide, and there’s plenty of data out there. There is some risk, but the risk is extremely low compared to the benefits.”
