NEOSHO, Mo. — Many cellphone customers in Newton County are now able to text a message to 911 services.
Newton County Central Dispatch announced the new service this week. Customers of AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and US Cellular can send messages of up to 140 characters, according to a news release from the dispatch center.
The county joins Joplin and Jasper County emergency services, which have offered the ability since 2019. The service opens up 911 to people who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech impediment, as well as people in situations where speaking out loud would place them in danger.
Use of the service comes with some limitations, however. Dispatch center officials said in the release that voice calls are still the most reliable and fastest way to contact 911.
Limitations of the text-to-911 service include:
• Users must have a text or data plan.
• Messages may take longer to receive or may not get received at all.
• The service may not be available in all parts of the county — users may receive a bounce-back message.
• Smartphones and other texting devices do not offer accurate location information.
The dispatch center asks users to use the service only in emergencies and not while driving, according to the release. The first text message should have specific locations and emergency details, using simple words. Callers should be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatch center.
Center officials also said prank texters can be located and prosecuted, and that the service should not be abused.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.