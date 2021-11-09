NEOSHO, Mo. — A disagreement over the use of a courtroom in the Newton County Courthouse has moved into a sort of negotiation phase.
A judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Newton County Commission and filed a stay on an order from Presiding Judge Greg Stremel for the commission to move its office out of the courtroom in the Newton County Courthouse.
The order was made by Associate Judge Alan Blankenship, of the 39th Circuit, who was appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the uncommon case. It effectively pauses an order made by Stremel, of the 40th Circuit, and grants a temporary restraining order requested by the commission.
In his order, Blankenship noted the section of Missouri law that holds county commissions responsible for building and maintaining court facilities.
“The court is mindful of Section 49.310 (of Missouri Revised Statutes), related to the county commission’s obligation to furnish suitable court facilities, and of the need for the court to conduct its business,” Blankenship wrote in his decision. “The court will schedule a hearing at the earliest opportunity once counsel are available for all parties.”
While the commission already has legal representation, Stremel is awaiting appointment of an attorney by the Missouri attorney general’s office. A request for information from a spokesperson of the attorney general has not yet been returned.
Attorney Bryan Wade, who is representing the commission, said the officials now await a chance to find some common ground with the judicial circuit. That process can start once an attorney has been appointed for the circuit, Wade said.
“We want to reach a consensus and a resolution, to reach the best solution for everyone about using county court facilities,” Wade said. “Given the judge’s order, we just want to further understand what the court’s needs are.”
Original order
The action stems from a disagreement about how to use the courthouse’s courtroom on the second floor.
Stremel in October filed an administrative order against the commission to vacate its new offices established in that courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse. The order was to be enforced Monday.
In his order, Stremel argued that the commission was supposed to provide a new courtroom facility for a new judge appointed to the circuit in 2019 by the Missouri Legislature. Stremel’s order said the situation was manageable when the pandemic forced the circuit to limit its actions, but now the space is needed for scheduling more trials and handling a backlog.
In response, the commission filed a motion last week asking for a restraining order against Stremel’s order, arguing that without the room, the commission will have no place to conduct its business. The commission also noted that it is renovating another building for the new judge.
Saying that the case is filled with numerous intricacies, Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt last week declined to answer questions from the Globe. Stremel also last week declined to answer questions from the Globe but emailed a copy of an Oct. 6 letter addressed to Reiboldt.
not enough space
The circuit currently operates out of the judicial center at 123 E. Main St. that opened in June 2018. That facility, equipped with three courtrooms and related holding areas, does not have the room to accommodate the circuit’s four division judges, according to court documents.
Since 2019, Judge Kevin Selby — appointed in September 2019 by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the newly created position — has operated on a part-time basis out of the courtroom in the courthouse.
The judicial center’s completion enabled space for county offices in the courthouse building. The Newton County Commission moved into the courthouse’s courtroom last year, establishing it as its new office. The courtroom is also used for Selby’s docket every Monday and Friday.
To make a permanent home for Selby’s courtroom, the commission purchased a building at 219 S. Washington St., formerly owned by The Canopy, a Neosho church. According to Stremel, not enough progress has been made renovating the building.
“An architect would have to be selected, plans drawn up, approved and modified and then construction would have to start,” Stremel wrote in the Oct. 6 letter. “I would think that would take quite a while and still does not address our courtroom space in the meantime. After two years, I don’t think we need to wait until the construction is completed before we fully utilize the additional judge position.”
In its motion, the commission argues it was not given enough time to respond to an order that was not properly made. It also argued that renovations of the Canopy building are ongoing and that the court does not have the authority to force the commission out of the courtroom.
