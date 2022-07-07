It's county fair season here in Southwest Missouri, and the Newton County Fair kicked off this week.
It will run through Saturday at the Newton County Fairgrounds. Organizers said the number of exhibitors increased this year, with about 200 exhibitors — most of them children — showing rabbits, poultry, beef cattle, swine, sheep, goats and more.
One of our reporters and photographers visited the fair earlier today; hear more from them online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about the new campus dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at the KCU Joplin campus.
- A preview of the Grand Lake Association's summer expo, which starts on Friday.
- A story about a guilty plea in a local kidnapping case.
Stay cool out there.
