NEOSHO, Mo. — Preparations for an annual food giveaway continue, with an application period opening on Saturday, and with organizers hoping to serve more people than they did last year.
The Newton County Food Basket Brigade hopes to collect enough donations of food and money so that it can provide 1,000 baskets to families in need of holiday dinners.
People must apply by Saturday to receive a basket. Applicants need to show proof of residency and other information, said Ann Hamlet, steering committee member for the effort.
"Our goal is to give you enough food for a Christmas dinner, and about two weeks of staples," Hamlet said.
The effort is a tremendous mobilization of volunteers and resources. Donors will be asked on Dec. 11 to leave donations of food on their doorsteps. That food will be picked up by volunteers, and then sorted and distributed to families in need. Items in the baskets include hams, eggs, bread, potatoes, fresh fruit, canned vegetables, cake mix and frosting, and mac 'n' cheese, as well as baking staples such as flour, sugar, butter and oil.
Items are collected and distributed in a massive sorting effort that involves many volunteers at The Help Center. Baskets will be available for pickup on Dec. 18.
Last year the program handed out about 850 baskets to families, Hamlet said, and took the extra step of delivering about 250 of those to people in need who reside in assisted living facilities.
The program faces the same challenges as others, Hamlet said. Groceries are more scarce than usual, and the price has gone up. Hams are about $2 or $3 more expensive this year, she said.
People interested in applying or making donations can do so via 417-451-0884 or thehelpcenter@att.net.
