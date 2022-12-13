NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Food Basket Brigade will distribute food baskets to more than 800 families and 1,800 individuals on Saturday at the Newton County Fairgrounds.
People who have signed up for a food basket have been given a specific time to pick up their basket through curbside service.
Residents of outlying areas, including Diamond, Granby and Fairview, will begin pickup at around 6:30 a.m., followed by homebound residents of Neosho. All other basket recipients will begin pickup at around 8:30 a.m., with basket distribution to continue through about noon.
The mission of the Newton County Food Basket Brigade, established in 1987, is to help families during the holiday season. A Christmas dinner and nearly two weeks worth of staple food items are given to area families in need through the food basket program.
