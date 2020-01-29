JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Newton County's prosecuting attorney has been chosen to fill a judicial vacancy for Newton and McDonald counties.
Jacob Skouby on Tuesday was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to a 40th Circuit Court associate judgeship.
Skouby has served as prosecutor since being appointed by Gov. Matt Blunt in 2008. He was elected to the post in 2010, and reelected in 2014 and 2018. He holds a bachelor of business administration and a law degree from the University of Missouri.
According to a spokesperson for trial division Circuit Judge Greg Stremel, the transition will take place sometime in mid-February.
Skouby's term extends until 2022. According to a spokesperson in the prosecuting attorney's office, once Skouby is sworn in as a judge, an application and appointment process will begin to fill the remainder of Skouby's term.
Skouby will fill a vacancy created in October, when Kevin Selby, an associate judge, was appointed to a new trial division judgeship for the circuit. Selby's new post was created by the General Assembly in response to an increased caseload. The smaller number of judges led to delays in hearings, said state Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, the sponsor of the amendment that created the judicial post.
Deaton said in 2019 that the 40th Circuit, according to a judicial needs assessment, should have seven judges instead of five.
