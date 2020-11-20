NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department on Friday reported nine deaths attributable to COVID-19.
While no age or gender details were cited, the department's statement did note that all of the victims were residents of long-term care homes. The deaths occurred, the statement disclosed, over the past several weeks but were not reported to the department until Friday.
The nine push the county's total toll toll to 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.