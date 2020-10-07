Telemedicine helps protect health care workers, patients from distance during pandemic

Destiny Thurlo shows Dr. Beth Garrett, who was at a desk at Freeman Childrens Clinic, her infected thumb during a telemedicine session on Tuesday. Destiny said she was comfortable with the visit, and she and her mother, Michelle, both cited appreciation of not having to leave home during the pandemic to go a doctor's office or clinic.GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the newsroom we saw more about how COVID-19 has changed life.

Working with Freeman Health System, the Newton County Commission allocated CARES Act funding to equip the county's school district with telemedicine stations that will help in controlling the spread of the disease.

Also today, Pittsburg State University announced changes to commencement ceremonies and the upcoming semester caused by the pandemic.

And the pandemic is likely to take the spotlight during tonight's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and challenger Sen. Kamala Harris.

You'll find reports about those stories and more in tomorrow's edition and on the website, as well as reports about:

  • An art teacher's work being featured on a statewide postcard.
  • The dismissal of an assault charge stemming from a shooting in McDonald County.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs in mid-week mystery because of positive COVID tests on its own team, previous opponent and upcoming opponent.

We've made it over the hump, folks. Have a pleasant evening.

