NEOSHO, Mo. — A Lanagan woman who made a vehicle payment with a check stolen from another person's mailbox pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking in stolen identities and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Angela M. Horton, 47, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court in a plea agreement dismissing additional counts of stealing and forgery.
The defendant's plea deal called for a seven-year sentence, and Judge Kevin Selby assessed her the agreed-upon length of prison term, ordering that the sentence run concurrently with the five-year terms she had received previously on three convictions in Lafayette County Circuit Court for forgery.
The conviction in Newton County pertains to an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department that began on Oct. 18, 2019, when Travis Allen reported the theft of some mail from his mailbox. Among the pieces of mail taken was a check for $989.69 made out to Maggie Allen from the Missouri Department of Revenue. The Department of Revenue reported that the check had been cashed at Car Mart in Neosho.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that investigators learned that the check had been cashed on the account of a man who had been staying with Horton at the Budget Inn in Neosho and was used to make a payment on a pickup truck he had purchased from Car Mart.
Horton was suspected of using the truck to steal mail from another couple's mailbox. In that theft, a debit card was stolen and used to withdraw $300 from the account of Pat and Sara Camerer at an ATM and to make a purchase at Walmart for $43.75 and a payment of $67.50 at National TV Sales and Rental, according to the affidavit. Horton was caught on the bank ATM's video making the withdrawal, according to the affidavit.
A search warrant executed Nov. 8, 2019, on Horton's room at the motel turned up the debit card belonging to Sara Camerer, a Social Security card belonging to another woman and various other types of identification containing Social Security numbers and dates of birth of several other people.
An investigator's attempt to interview Horton about the items seized by search warrant ended when she abruptly invoked her right to an attorney. But, according to the affidavit, she stated as she was leaving the interview room that her male roommate at the motel did not know about any of the evidence seized by the sheriff's office. The roommate told investigators that he had gone with Horton to Car Mart to make a payment on his truck and that she had used a check that she told him she had received in the mail.
