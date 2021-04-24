NEWTONIA, Mo. — Dennis Berry is a relative newcomer to the art of blacksmithing, but five years after he took up the hobby, he’s passionate about spreading it to other people and keeping the art alive.
Berry and his wife were among the crafters staffing a booth at Saturday's fifth annual Newtonia Hammer In, an event to showcase blacksmithing and other 19th-century crafts as well as to bring people to the historic Mathew Ritchey Mansion and surrounding battlefield.
“The history — I hate to see an art die,” Berry said as he hammered on a piece of steel rebar he had just heated in his 100-year-old Buffco rivet forge.
Don Jessen, the supervisor of the building and grounds at the Ritchey Mansion, said the Hammer In was started to give members of a blacksmithing group in Neosho another venue to showcase their talents and bring a craft that helped build the Ritchey Mansion back to life.
Jessen said events such as this keep the arts that powered 19th-century America alive, and they help the Newtonia Battlefields Preservation Group maintain the 1852 Ritchey Mansion in its best condition and tell the story of the man who had it built, Mathew Ritchey.
“We only survive if we have people who are interested in preserving this place,” Jessen said.
Jessen said the Ritchey Mansion is special because it’s one of only a few pre-Civil War structures left in Southwest Missouri. The site is unique because the home was the center of two Civil War battles: the First Battle of Newtonia in 1862, in which Native Americans fought on both sides, and the 1864 Second Battle of Newtonia, the last major battle in the Civil War west of the Mississippi River.
The crafts that built America
Saturday’s Hammer In featured a blacksmith, a couple of woodcarvers, someone working with leather, and tours of the Ritchey Mansion.
Deana and Joe Garufi, of Granby, and daughters Reagan and Ryhlee, both 10, viewed the crafts before taking a tour of the home. Ryhlee and Joe Garufi were interested in the blacksmith, while Reagan has an interest in working with leather.
“We just kind of wanted to see everybody at work," Deana Garufi said. "I have no patience for this stuff, but it’s fun to watch other people do it, especially in real life because we watch a lot of YouTube. There are a lot of videos about some of this stuff on YouTube, but it’s a lot cooler when you can see it and touch it and talk to them and ask questions.”
Joe Garufi said YouTube is a useful tool to introduce someone to a craft, but there’s nothing like seeing crafters in person to learn the details.
“You can ask questions you want to know and not have to sit through a painful video of stuff you’ve already seen or already done,” he said. “You can ask why don’t you do it this way and get an honest answer. I’m impressed with the artists because they have to repeat the same story to everyone that walks by through the day. The patience is incredible.”
Berry said a visit to the Newtonia Hammer In two years ago encouraged him to keep working on his blacksmithing skills and eventually take his skills to the public.
“I was forging at home but I hadn’t done any shows, and I met some of the blacksmiths here," Berry said. "We met here with a blacksmith, and he was the one who got us signed up with the Newtonia Blacksmiths Association. It’s good to have those kinds of connections, and we’ve been to a couple of different shows with them.”
About Mathew Ritchey
Jim Ridenour, live-in caretaker at the Ritchey Mansion, said the story of Mathew Ritchey is a complicated tale. Ritchey was pro-Union, but he also owned slaves, many of whom helped build the Ritchey Mansion from bricks and stone dug up and fired on the property in 1851 and 1852.
Ritchey came to the area from Illinois in the 1830s with his mother and other relatives and an ox team and wagon with their belongings. He only had a few weeks of formal education throughout his childhood, but he was a hard worker who dug into the virgin wilderness of Southwest Missouri and became one of the business and political leaders of the region.
“Mathew Ritchey, he may not have realized it, but he was one of those key figures in Newton County and the whole area,” Ridenour said. “Back then they didn’t have banks and he was kind of a banker. About every business you read about in this town at one point or another, his name was on it because he helped build it, and then after a couple of years they’d buy him out, and he’d take that money and help someone else get started.
“There’s a big story to tell here," he said. "It’s not only the story of the Civil War but the story of Mathew Ritchey and the story of Southwest Missouri.”
