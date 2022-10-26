Joey Brown and Michael Howarth, married English professors at Missouri Southern State University, will offer “A Night of Poetic Horror” at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 102 of Spiva Library.
Both released books in the spring of 2021, and this event will be the first time they have done a reading together.
Brown will read poems from her new collection titled “The Feral Love Poems,” a series of portrait poems that capture the lives of everyday people. Howarth’s novel, “A Still and Awful Red,” is based on the 16th-century serial killer Countess Elizabeth Bathory.
The event is free and open to the public. Both books will be available for purchase and for signing following the reading.
