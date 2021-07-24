There will be upcoming nighttime lane reductions and possible traffic delays on Missouri Highway 171 between Centennial Avenue in Webb City and Fir Road in Airport Drive, along with short segments of state Highway 43 on either side of the roundabout at Stone’s Corner, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The work will be done from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday, starting next week and ending Aug. 16.
Crews will remove the old driving surface on Highway 171 and replace it with a new asphalt surface. Traffic will be reduced each night to one lane where work is occurring.
This work is part of a project to resurface approximately 26 miles of Highway 171 between the Missouri/Kansas state line and Interstate 49, along with relocating the intersection of highways 171 and 96 and Route YY near Carl Junction.
The primary contractor is APAC-Central Inc., of Springfield. Total construction costs will be approximately $9.8 million.
