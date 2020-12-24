Organizers of a recall petition drive targeting six Joplin City Council members did not submit any petitions ahead of the deadline to have the issue considered for placement on the April 6 election ballot.
Joplin resident Abbie Covington, who is working on the petition drive that had already been put on hold once, would not say how many signatures have been obtained. She said the delay is intentional to give residents time to consider the need for a recall.
"In order to get it on the next ballot in April, we would need to turn all our signatures in by tomorrow," she said in reply to a Dec. 23 email from the Globe asking about the status of the recall drive. "But we’ve decided that we want to continue the discussion with the community so we can make sure people know what they’re voting on and make an informed decision. Far too often we tend to go vote on City Council members without actually getting to know them and what they stand for, and we don’t want that to happen in this case. So we will be focusing on that discussion over the next couple of months and preparing for a special election."
Mayor Ryan Stanley, asked in an email for his response, called the recall drive a failed effort and said it had not changed his approach to the city work he has done or will do in the future.
"My position has not changed," he said. "The recall process is a challenging, rigorous process that requires a significant level of conviction from Joplin voters to remove a councilperson. I completely respect and honor the process. Any councilperson removed through recall is most likely not fit to serve the city."
He said he would entrust Joplin voters to make a decision based on the record of his service.
"In the past, Joplin voters have placed confidence and trust in me, a trust and confidence that I do not take for granted," he said. "The work we are doing today and into the future is too important and too significant to allow it to be compromised by any distraction, no matter how small. This City Council is stepping into 2021 with an invigorated step. We are ready to champion progress and improvement."
Council member Anthony Monteleone said, "Having gone through the petition process twice to qualify for the April ballots, I empathize with the difficulty of collecting signatures during the winter. It's no easy task. The ability to conduct a recall is a vital part of our democracy here in Joplin, and I am glad we have it."
Asked earlier this month how many signatures had been obtained on the recall petitions, Covington said she did not know the number because petitions had been placed in several local businesses where people could sign and she did not have a count.
In order to conduct a recall election in April, the petitions would have to be submitted to the city by Dec. 27, according to City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer. That means they would have had to be in the clerk's office by Thursday before the city closed for the Christmas holiday and weekend.
The clerk said that if the petitions had been received, she would have had 20 days to certify the validity of the signatures by checking the names of those who signed against county records of registered voters. Signatures must be from Joplin residents who are registered voters.
The council then would have had to vote on holding an April 6 election for that purpose, and the clerk would have submitted the certified petitions to the county clerk by Jan. 26. Those election dates and deadlines are established by Chapter 115 of Missouri law and are administered by the state election authority, the secretary of state.
Alternative election dates next year are Aug. 3 and Nov. 2, according to the secretary's election calendar.
Election costs
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis, when asked how much it would cost taxpayers to hold a recall election, said the costs would be approximately $20,500 if recall questions were included on a regular election ballot when there are other issues for a vote. A special election will cost approximately $25,500, he said.
Davis said that when no other governments have questions on the ballot, the cost is higher for a single issue than if the election is held involving other entities that would share the cost of staging the election.
For that reason, it is difficult to give an exact cost at this time because it would depend on when the recall vote was scheduled and whether there were issues from other entities on that ballot, Davis said.
The city clerk said that Covington's group needs 6,629 valid signatures to force the recall election. Davis said he told Covington organizers of the recall effort need as many as 10,000 signatures overall to account for those who sign the petition but cannot be validated as Joplin residents or registered voters.
The number of valid signatures needed is set by the city charter, which states that there must be enough valid signatures to equal 20% of the those registered to vote in the most recent municipal election.
Petition targets
Covington is associated with a group that has targeted City Council members who voted in favor of requiring face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitions target those who voted Nov. 23 to reinstate the mandate: Stanley, Diane Reid Adams, Keenan Cortez, Monteleone, Chuck Copple and Christina Williams. No one other than the mayor and Monteleone commented Thursday on the status of the recall effort.
Though Covington has said that the recall is not solely about the mask mandate, the three council members who voted against reinstating the mask mandate, Doug Lawson, Phil Stinnett and Gary Shaw, are not targeted.
Residents such as Covington involved in an organization that has opposed the city's efforts to curtail the COVID-19 spread also have spoken against the city's pandemic recovery plan, which in April involved a stay-at-home order that closed nonessential businesses and has since regulated the number of people who can attend large gatherings and previously set occupancy limits at businesses and restaurants.
Disruptions by mask opponents have caused city officials to post extra security by Joplin police at recent council meetings.
The mask opponents also have targeted the president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Toby Teeter, because of his work early in the pandemic leading mask distributions to local businesses, nonprofits and senior living homes during the pandemic.
