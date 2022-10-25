CARTHAGE, Mo. — Missourians who want to vote in the Nov. 8 general election but don’t want to risk lines and other delays at polling places now can vote absentee without having to give a reason.
The Missouri Legislature in 2022 passed a wide-ranging election reform bill that allowed for no-excuse absentee voting in the final two weeks ahead of an election, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said. This is essentially the state's version of early voting.
The general absentee voting period, during which voters must present a valid reason for voting absentee, opens six weeks before an election in Missouri. But the change, which eliminates the need for a reason during the final two weeks of that time frame, makes legal something that’s been happening anyway, Davis said.
“I’ll be honest with you, people could come in and say, 'I’ll be out of town,' and we don’t verify it,” Davis said. “So what this is going to do is allow people to come vote absentee and not have to lie if they want to vote early. Because how do we prove that they’re going to be out of town? I don’t ask for their itinerary or proof. That’s ludicrous. My personal opinion is coming into our election office and voting is the most secure way to make sure those individuals who are voting absentee are who they say they are."
Jasper County residents wanting to vote early can come to Room 103 in the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage or to the county clerk’s office in the courts building in Joplin and cast a ballot, with no excuse, until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. Those offices will also be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, for absentee voting.
For other counties in Southwest Missouri, check with the local county clerk's office to find out where to vote absentee in person.
Change of address
Davis said that's one of a few significant changes the Legislature made to the election process.
Another change allows people who have recently moved from one Missouri county to another to change their voter registration address and vote in their new county of residence even as late as Election Day.
Davis said in the past, people had to make that change before Election Day. If they hadn't made that change, they would show up at the polls on Election Day expecting to vote, only to be turned away because their name was not on Jasper County’s computer voting rolls.
“If someone moved from another county in Missouri to Jasper County and they have not changed their voting registration address, they can do that on Election Day,” Davis said. “But they have to come to the Carthage courthouse, Room 103, and we will move their registration from another county in Missouri to Jasper County and then allow them to vote. Before this new law, it was too late to do that on Election Day.”
Davis said the change does not apply to people who moved to Missouri from another state. The deadline to change a voter registration for someone moving to Missouri from another state is still six weeks before the election.
“We try to encourage people to be proactive — if you move, change your registration immediately,” Davis said. “I know that’s not necessarily on the top of someone’s mind when they move to a new state or a new city, to change their voting registration, but be proactive (and) change your voting address. If an individual gets divorced or married, come by the office and change your last name so that way all the information is correct.”
Photo ID
The new law also requires people who are voting to present a photo identification, issued by the state or federal government, at the polling location on Election Day.
“We’re talking about a Missouri driver's license, a Missouri nondriver identification card, a passport, a military ID or a veterans ID card that has a photo on it that’s issued by the federal government,” Davis said. “School IDs are not issued by a government entity ... so college students, when they go to the polls, need to understand that they need to take their driver's license.”
Davis said the driver's license can be from outside Missouri as long as the voter is registered in Missouri.
People who don’t have picture identification will be allowed to vote on Election Day with a provisional ballot.
“Then what we will do is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, however long it takes us, we will go through every one of those provisional ballots," Davis said. "We will verify the signatures of the voter, and if it is a valid vote, then we will count that vote.”
Davis said the law allows people to use an expired photo ID that’s less than two years past its expiration date on Election Day.
The state will help people who don’t have a valid photo ID get a free nondriver identification card if they need help, Davis said. He said fliers explaining how people can apply for the nondriver ID card will be available at polling places in Jasper County.
