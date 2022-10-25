Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the upcoming election.
Thanks to a new law, people can now vote absentee in an election without having to give an excuse. The no-excuse voting period started on Tuesday.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Tuesday's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
- A special session of the Neosho City Council.
- A courthouse bench dedicated to Larry Maples.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.