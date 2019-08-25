Joplin city property tax rates will not increase in 2020 under a measure the Joplin City Council will be asked to approve at a special meeting Monday.
A public hearing will be held at the meeting if any residents have comments about the levy.
The levy sets tax rates for the city of Joplin and the Joplin Public Library. The city rate would be 17.97 cents, and the library rate would be 25.45 cents. Together, the total levy would be 43.42 cents per $100 assessed valuation. That is the same amount as the 2018 rate.
The city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said the rate will not increase because property values went up more than in past years as a result of reassessment. Assessed values in Jasper and Newton counties increased nearly $15 million, which is the largest Haase said has been experienced in a number of years.
The tax levy is set by the state based on a calculation that includes the assessed value, the value of new construction and the consumer price index.
The tax would again result in a tax bill of $82.50 for a house assessed at $100,000, as it did last year. Tax bills rose only 6 cents on an assessment of $100,000 in 2017.
City revenue from the tax levy is expected to rise almost $26,000, from $1.041 million last year to nearly $1.067 million this year.
That money is to be divided equally between the city's health and welfare fund, parks and recreation fund, and solid waste management fund. Each fund is expected to receive about $355,549.
The tax would generate more than $1.326 million for the library, up from $1.298 million.
Assessed value of properties went up from nearly $453 million to $460 million in Jasper County and from more than $150 million to nearly $158 million in Newton County.
The council last week heard an overview of the proposed 2020 budget. Spending will drop $20 million from the current year’s budget as the city finishes its disaster recovery work with federal grant funding.
Expenditures during the 2019-20 fiscal year are proposed at slightly more than $105.1 million, compared with $125.4 million in 2018-19. Revenues in the new budget are forecast at more than $115.6 million.
The top category of spending, 23.6%, goes to maintenance and construction of streets. Slightly more than one-fifth, or 22%, will support public safety.
In the general fund, the cost of providing pay and benefits for city workers, other than part of the police and fire departments paid with public safety sales tax money, will be nearly $18.5 million. The city's operational costs are expected to be about $5.2 million. Capital expense is projected at nearly $1.8 million.
Major projects
Major projects scheduled in the budget listed by fund:
• About $3.8 million will be spent on stormwater projects from the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax fund. Work includes culverts at 10th and Main streets; 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue; Fourth Street and Porter Avenue; Lone Elm Road and Murphy Boulevard; Connecticut Avenue from 32nd to 37th streets; on Canterbury ditch from Third to Seventh streets; and Fourth Street and School Avenue.
About $123,000 is to be spent from the parks and stormwater quarter-cent sales tax for parks projects that include playground and/or landscaping projects at Landreth, Humphrey, McClelland, Leonard and Ewert parks and the Joplin Athletic Complex.
• More than $2.06 million is planned in projects funded by the half-cent transportation sales tax, including the annual $1.05 million street overlay program and replacement of two trucks, a trolley and a street sweeper.
• Spending of nearly $11.5 million is scheduled from the three-eighths-cent capital improvement sales tax fund. Those projects include the purchase of rights of way for 32nd Street widening west of Country Club Road; on Connecticut from 32nd to 44th streets; and on Zora Avenue from Range Line to Missouri 249. Also scheduled is the widening of Connecticut Avenue from 32nd to 44th streets at a cost of $4.5 million, and Zora from Range Line to Missouri 249 at $1.5 million along with traffic signal upgrades.
• In addition to spending from the streets and capital improvements funds, the city's infrastructure fund will assist with costs of $2.8 million in sidewalk and stormwater drainage projects that will be partly funded through federal community development block grant and disaster recovery funds.
• Sanitary Sewer Fund expenses are projected at more than $10.1 million.
• Runway replacement and a project on the entrance road to the Joplin Regional Airport are budgeted at $9.15 million.
Meeting details
The Joplin City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
