While area health advisers continue to recommend that people voluntarily wear masks amid climbing COVID-19 case numbers, the Joplin City Council will not consider implementing another mask requirement unless there is a regional pact, the mayor said Monday.
"We much prefer to do this as a region," Mayor Ryan Stanley said. "So we are leaning into our medical communities to give us direction."
He said Joplin would only reconsider a mask requirement if town and county leadership in Jasper and Newton counties participated.
Missouri hit new records in new cases last week with a high of 4,559 on Saturday. That trend dipped on Monday with 3,244 new cases, the Missouri Department of Health reported. Those sustained increases are taxing health agencies to respond, the state reported.
Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department, said Monday that the numbers are making it difficult for Joplin health workers to handle the caseload.
"We have been stressed in being able to investigate all the cases. We do have a backlog of cases. We are working on a plan to deal with that," Talken said. "We are hoping cases level off. I have great staff at the COVID investigation center, but as cases climb, it makes it more challenging to investigate."
Joplin on Monday had 332 active cases. The total number of cases, 2,644, was up by 289 cases in the last week and 532 cases in the last two weeks, according to the city's coronavirus counts. Joplin has had 40 deaths since the outbreak started in March.
The Jasper County Health Department reports 355 active cases, driving its total during the pandemic to 4,050 with 63 deaths. That department has seen a rise in cases of 406 in the last week and 621 over the past two weeks.
The Newton County Health Department on Sunday reported 360 active cases. Director Larry Bergner said that was up from 280 on Nov. 2. There have been 38 deaths of residents in that county.
Stanley said Joplin city officials are asked by residents "on a regular basis" whether the council would reconsider a mandate to deal with the infection rates.
He said the council is waiting for health departments and hospitals to say when they feel further action is warranted.
"At this point, it doesn't sound like that is ready to be called," he said. "At the same, the City Council and the city are ready to participate. We've shown our willingness to take up this conversation and the public can count on us to be engaged in that conversation" when health officials feel it is needed.
"It's hard for me to speak for nine council members. We've got some on council that would absolutely pass a mandate tomorrow. I don't think that's a majority, but there are some." But he said Joplin doesn't intend to work independently on that endeavor.
"I think it's more this is a regional health crisis, and we need to have a regional response," Stanley said.
Bergner, the Newton County Health Department director, said that a mask mandate was considered and rejected by the Neosho City Council several months ago.
"How do you enforce a mask ordinance?" he said. "I think that's part of the problem with some of the cities." There are a number of hurdles on evenly enforcing that type of requirement, such as who is responsible to issue the citation, who collects the fine and how to provide the resources to conduct the enforcement work.
In Newton County, "we are trying to continue the education aspect telling people to wear a mask. That would provide a barrier of protection if everyone wore one. But we are getting varied response." When he is out in the community, he sees some wearing masks, but many are not, Bergner said.
Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, said that masks are beneficial in reducing COVID-19 spread, but that political bodies such as city councils in area towns have been "somewhat split as to whether they would do something like that or not" in terms of implementing a requirement.
"I think part of the issue with the increased numbers is the time of year. People are inside more and gathered in smaller areas, and it makes it more difficult to socially distance and that increases the potential for spread. The biggest tool is to continue to encourage people to wear masks," Moehr said.
The health directors continue to advise people to avoid crowds, especially indoors, wash or sanitize their hands frequently, and stay at least 6 feet from other people if they are not wearing masks.
