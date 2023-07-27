There doesn’t appear to be any immediate relief coming from the continuing hot weather being experienced by the Joplin area.
Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees and higher through next week, said Shelby Melto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Springfield.
“There is not much relief expected at night with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s,” Melto said.
A heat advisory has been issued until Friday evening. With temperatures near 100 degrees and humidity levels in the 70% range, the heat index will be 105 to 106 degrees, according to the weather service forecast.
“It’s pretty humid and pretty hot,” Melto said. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts higher-than-normal temperatures to extend to mid-to-late August, she said.
It’s been hotter west of U.S. Highway 65 by a couple of degrees than in the east Ozarks area, Melto said.
“We’re just having a hot few days here in all of Southwest Missouri. The temperatures are definitely higher than normal a lot recently, and what we’re expecting that to continue in the near term,” Melto added.
Some city buildings in Joplin are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as cooling centers.
They are:
• City Hall, 602 S. Main St., first-floor lobby.
• Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 E. First St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 W. First St.
Symptoms of heat sickness include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness, according to the Joplin Health Department. If those symptoms are being experienced, move into a cooler area, loosen clothing, sip cool water and then seek medical attention if the symptoms do not improve, the health department advises.
If someone also experiences confusion and becomes unconscious, call 911 and cool the person with water or ice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.