While city officials would like to keep airline service at the Joplin Regional Airport, there is no indication yet that SkyWest will continue to provide flights after the end of 2022.
The airline notified the U.S. Department of Transportation in March that flights here would stop in early summer because of a pilot shortage, but federal and city officials along with the city’s airport consultant worked with SkyWest to get an extension until Dec. 31.
Joplin is one of a number of cities that are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service program, which provides subsidies to airlines to provide service. Those cities have been losing the airline flights because the bulk of U.S. commercial pilots are working for the nation’s large carriers, said Lynden Lawson, Joplin’s assistant director of public works over operations.
City officials last week discussed airport funding and operations during talks on the proposed fiscal 2022-23 budget.
Asked after the budget meeting if SkyWest will continue service after the end of the year, Lawson said there will be another year left on the airline’s three-year contract for Joplin but said he could not provide any information on what will happen.
He did say that SkyWest has scheduled additional flights to Denver beginning Nov. 1.
“SkyWest has been a good partner with Joplin to retain services so far,” Lawson said. “I am sure that if there are upcoming changes or issues that we will be contacted, and we will work with our partners: the consultant, the airline and also the Department of Transportation.”
Airport revenue
Airport revenue for 2023 is projected at $2.5 million and expenses at $2.7 million, said Leslie Haase, city finance director, during one of three budget work sessions with the City Council that took place last week.
In addition, funding of some of the airport’s operational costs and to pay the local match for federal or state grants for projects will be transferred to the airport fund from the half-cent transportation sales tax.
The transportation tax is earmarked for funding transportation programs, including some of the airport costs, street maintenance, street markings and traffic signals, electric bills for streetlights not funded by the public safety tax, and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley and MAPS.
There also will be more than $164,000 transferred out of the airport fund to the city’s general fund to pay for the cost of services provided by city staff to the airport operations, Haase said.
Council member Mark Farnham said he is concerned about Joplin taxpayers paying for airport operations that are also used by people from outside Joplin.
“One of my concerns about the airport, and this does impact the financials, is the fact that the airport is used by folks who don’t live in Joplin, and so to whatever extent that Joplin residents support the airport through taxes, we’re paying in an indirect way for those who don’t live in Joplin to use the airport in some ways,” Farnham said.
“I think we need to look at that down the road,” he said.
Councilman Chuck Copple said anyone who buys goods in Joplin pays sales tax, including the half-cent transportation sales tax that helps fund the airport. He also said that the transfers out of the city’s various funds, including the airport, pay for administrative services by the finance office, human resources and legal department. All of the professional services provided to all city operations are paid by transfers to the general fund.
Haase said that is why the city has 27 accounts for city departments and for the various sales taxes that are collected.
“They are like standalone businesses,” she said of each city fund. “If the airport operated on its own, it would have to hire or contract out for people to provide those services.”
Transfers among accounts
Dan Johnson, interim public works director, said that when he started work with the city and saw grants coming to the airport from the state and federal governments, he thought some of his income tax was going to support the airport. He later learned that the grant money that helps fund the airport comes from taxes and surcharges on airline ticket sales. That means that all those who use commercial flights at the airport are helping to fund it through their ticket costs.
Those include a federal excise tax, a passenger facility charge and a federal security surcharge to pay for passenger safety operations.
It has also been explained in past airport discussions that even small airports such as Joplin’s have air traffic control towers and other local operations to not only guide local landings and takeoffs, but also to track and guide air traffic through the area bound for other destinations for safety. Local operations also record weather conditions and data for safe flying.
There also are numerous business operations within the airport grounds, Councilman Phil Stinnett said.
Lawson said at the budget meeting that a lot of residents ask questions about the reason for transfers among city accounts in the budget.
“One thing that we need to know about the airport is that there is an economic impact to the city of Joplin because of that airport. It doesn’t show up as dollars in the airport fund, but we know that’s why we transfer in money from the transportation sales tax to support this and to help our citizens and citizens around the region,” Lawson said.
The airport does not charge for parking, which Lawson said is intended to help the airport compete against regional airports that do charge parking fees. Before the pandemic, the lots were full because the airport was drawing so many passengers. “There was a lot of people coming in,” he said, and the city even drew a charter flight to the Las Vegas area.
“We’re hoping for those days to come back. COVID-19 slowed us down, but we’re not going to stop,” Lawson said.
