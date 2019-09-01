Noel church reaches out to immigrants from around the world

NOEL, Mo. — When Jeremy Manning looks out across his congregation, he sees a mixture of nationalities — members of the Karen community from Myanmar, Hispanics and Native Americans — that tell the story of what is happening in this McDonald County town.
“There are 32 nations of birth represented in Noel, and 11 languages in the school,” said Manning, pastor of Community Baptist Church, 201 Harmony St. “Noel is the most diverse place anywhere. It’s a really unique place on a small scale.”
Manning, who comes from a family six generations deep in McDonald County, said the church provides an interesting way to live out the call he believes God has placed on his life.
“(People) go on mission trips and go around the world to meet some of the same people who live 20 miles from their home,” Manning said. “My dream is to activate local churches, and get people in (the area) interested and excited. We have people from Somalia, Myanmar, Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and more. We have people from anyplace you can imagine, and then some.”
Manning’s congregation also includes an assortment of missionary kids — students who grew up in the mission field with American parents — who are studying at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. The students can often be found helping with the children’s and youth ministries on Sunday morning, as well as running a youth program.
Answering a call
Manning is the first to admit this wasn't the journey he had planned, but one day he watched as his church, Buffalo Creek Baptist near Tiff City, sent Dustin and Heather Webb on a mission trip to communities along the Amazon River in Brazil.
“At that point we were sporadically attending church,” Manning said. “We didn’t know that faith was something you actually did.”
Eventually, he was asked to speak at a Bible study, and those requests led to teaching and speaking at other locations. Manning and his wife, Lauren, began exploring a call into the ministry. Initially he planned to keep working at his day job with Walmart. That plan was underway when in 2017 someone mentioned the possibility of pastoring a congregation at Community Baptist Church though the Missouri Baptist Association.
At the time, the congregation was without a pastor. Only a few Karen and Anglo families attended each week. In addition to the Mannings, Buffalo Creek Baptist Church sent one additional family to help. The couple's ministry also receives funds from Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, Second Baptist Church in Springfield, New Life Church in Anderson and Southside Apostolic Church in Joplin.
Funding from those congregations allowed Manning to focus on the ministry full-time.
Manning would like to see other churches in Southwest Missouri take an interest in the immigrant population in the region.
“We need to have the attitude, the heart and the idea that people here were created in the image of God,” he said.
Serving immigrants locally means teaching more than the Bible.
“Many were refugees who for most of their lifetime never had running water or electricity,” Manning said. “Many were dumped off in the Midwest without knowing how to do things like drive a car or make a doctor appointment.”
Manning said he’s found himself working to meet the Karen people’s other needs — including helping several learn to drive and obtain a driver’s license.
A clothing bank in the church’s basement provides clothing to those in need, while a class hosted by Crowder College officials provides English lessons.
Four languages
Manning’s church also hosts two other congregations.
Roberto Nunez leads a Hispanic service for the Iglesias Del Nazereno Hispana Renacer church at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Renmet Darius leads the Noel Micronesian Christian Church service at 4 p.m. each Sunday.
Sharing the church with the other congregations was an easy decision, Manning said.
“We have the pleasure of preaching the Gospel in four languages: English, S’gaw Karen, Spanish and Chuukese in this building every week,” Manning said. “(We are) preaching Christ with boldness.
“Each pastor is totally independent. We charge $50 a month to give them a place to worship. I have a heart to reach as many groups as we can," Manning said.
“I want to see people involved,” he added, acknowledging it can be hard to see the ministry opportunities close to home. “We have people 1,000 miles away excited about the church. I want to see the same excitement in people one mile away. Because those are the people who can influence the community.”
Giving back
Yei Min Oo — known as Jimmy to friends — serves as the S’gaw Karen translator. During the week, he works as the community liaison, providing translation services at Tyson Foods in Noel.
He sees serving as Manning’s translator as a ministry.
“I tried to skip this situation many times,” Oo said with a grin, "but this is one thing I can do, to give back to God, and I don’t want to escape from it.”
Pwe Loe Paw helps lead the music each week for the congregation. She sings in S’gaw Karen, while Hannah Snow sings in English.
She’s been learning English through the Crowder College program periodically since 2013.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, Paw passed her American Citizenship test in Kansas City — something she said she wanted to do as a way to help her three children become citizens as well.
'Being with family'
Anyel Myint has lived in Noel for the past year and half. She is Hispanic, her husband is Karen. The couple has two sons and an infant daughter, all born in America.
Myint’s mother was an immigrant, seeking a better life for her children. Myint is in the country under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
She loves attending the church because it allows her to worship with members of the Karen community.
“It just seems like being with family when we come here,” Myint said.
Paw Paw, 18, was born in Thailand in a refuge camp. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was a child. They lived in Washington, and then Minnesota, before arriving in Southwest Missouri.
She said adjusting to life in Noel was “weird” because she had grown used to living in big cities.
“Sometimes people will be racist, but most are very nice and helpful,” Paw said.
Gayblue “Gay Wah” Wah, 12, attends the sixth grade within the McDonald County School District. He said he loves hanging out with his friends, playing soccer and basketball. He also watches his youngest sister, Julie, 1, after school as both parents work at Tyson Foods.
“This church is amazing,” Wah said. “I finally meet people older than me.”
Lending a hand
Janice and D.Wayne Bearbower are among the non-Karen people who call the church in Noel home.
As a retired pastor, Bearbower said he loves being part of the diverse congregation. Janice Bearbower said she’s learned to enjoy the way the sermon flows between the two translations.
“When Yei Min Oo translates, it gives me an opportunity to focus on what the Scripture says, because the sermon moves at a slower pace,” she said.
Bearbower said many in Noel are accepting of the new cultures.
“There are some die hard Billy Bobs who will never accept you unless you are white,” he added, "but most are more accommodating to at least communicate and interact with others. The Karen, especially, are a gentle people.”
What’s next
Manning said he continues to pray about the future of his congregation. Some of the Karen people are beginning to purchase homes and put roots down, instead of remaining transient. He said he prays that his church can reach out into the community in new ways — especially among Somali refuges.
“I don’t want any people group to not have an example of who Christ is,” Manning said. “An example of what Christ-like living looks like.”
With the Gospel already shared in four of the community’s 11 languages, Manning strives for more.
“We have the opportunity for at least seven more languages,” Manning said. “It’s an extraordinary opportunity. We have a chance to build long-lasting friendships with discipleship. A lot of our ministry is showing, rather than talking.”