An early morning fire destroyed the African Grocery Store in Noel and damaged the nearby mosque. Two people, one of them a firefighter, were injured. We'll have details.
We'll also be covering tonight's meeting of the Joplin City Council. Ordinances to provide tax increment financing and establish a contract for the proposed 32nd Street Place retail development will be considered at a special meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Schoolchildren in Carthage can read a story about a dandelion and be inspired to be all they can be even if they’re different, thanks to a Joplin author with Carthage roots, and two Carthage groups.
On the business page, John Newby talks about ideas for revitalizing downtowns.
Globe Sports Writer Jared Porter also will be covering the basketball teams playing in the first day of the Neosho Holiday Classic tournament.
