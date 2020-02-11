Nominations for the Joplin Historic Preservation awards are being accepted to recognize efforts for local preservation.
The awards program was established last year by the city of Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission to recognize people who have made significant contributions to preservation in Joplin.
Three awards are given.
"I think it's a way to engage citizens while recognizing people working in preservation of buildings and neighborhoods," said Jill Sullivan, who chairs the commission. She said Missouri has a statewide recognition program and that it had been a goal of the commission to establish a local awards program, which was achieved last year.
The first awards were named for the first recipients because of the significance of their work, Sullivan said.
One, the Leslie Simpson Award, is given to a person who has made significant contributions to the administration, education, events, outreach, planning, research or service in preservation.
Simpson, who is retired as the director of the Post Art Library, created records to document Joplin's historical buildings at the library for future reference and as a resource for people doing research, Sullivan said.
"She was on the ground floor of preservation efforts in Joplin," Sullivan said. Simpson chaired the commission upon its creation and was a volunteer with that panel for 10 years. She also wrote books and spoke to community groups about the status of Joplin's historical structures.
Another, the Jeff and Carolina Neal Award, is given to people who have made significant efforts to develop, restore or revitalize buildings and property in commercial areas of the city. They have restored multiple downtown Joplin buildings.
The third is the Murphysburg Award, which goes to neighborhood groups or property owners who demonstrate preservation efforts for their neighborhoods or single properties by achieving local landmark or historic district status or making other strides to demonstrate the use of preservation concepts.
"The Murphysburg Award recognizes people or groups of people who are making an effort to improve their neighborhoods. whether it be a 501(c)(3), a neighborhood organization or an individual," Sullivan said.
"The Murphysburg group has done a very good job of preserving their neighborhood," she said. "A lot of people wouldn't know that it started as a small group of people, so it is a really good model for other people."
An awards program is a way to get people involved in preservation efforts, said city planner Tom Walters, who works with the Preservation Commission.
"We want people to know they can be rewarded for all that work," Walters said. "We want to assure recognition for the work so that we continue to have that."
The winners of this year's awards will be announced in May.
Nomination forms and information about the awards can be obtained online on the city's website at http://www.joplinmo.org/119/Historic-Preservation-Commission or by email twalters@joplinmo.org.
The deadline to submit nominations is March 31.
The criteria for nominations are:
• Work or preservation activities should be within Joplin and completed since the commission was established in 1986.
• Individual nominees must be at least 18 years old. Groups are also eligible.
• A resident may nominate only one person or group per category.
Contact
For information about historic preservation or the awards, contact Tom Walters with the city of Joplin at 417-624-0820, ext. 539.
