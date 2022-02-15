The Joplin Schools Foundation is accepting nominations to its newly launched Hall of Fame, which will honor outstanding alumni of Joplin, Lincoln, Parkwood and Memorial high schools.
The first class of inductees will be recognized this fall.
"By honoring individuals who have excelled in their career and life pursuits, it is the intent that the inductees will inspire our current students to realize that no dream is out of reach," foundation officials said in a written policy of the new program.
Nominees must have graduated at least 25 years prior to their nomination, and they must not have been employed by the school district for at least three years. They "shall have distinguished themselves in their profession and/or their community and are known for their accomplishments and character. Areas of consideration may be (but are not limited to) arts and entertainment, business and professional services, community or public service, distinguished military service, education, entrepreneurships, and science and technology," according to the criteria.
Nominees don't have to reside in the district currently, and they may be honored posthumously. Consideration will be given to individuals "who have distinguished themselves and shown great leadership at the local, state, regional, national or international level through their chosen career or vocations," according to the criteria.
Current members of the Joplin Schools Foundation and Joplin Board of Education are ineligible for nomination, as are current Joplin School District employees.
Up to three nominees will be selected for induction each year, although this year's class, the inaugural class, may include up to five nominees. The foundation also may give an annual Meritorious Award to an individual who did not attend Joplin Schools but has demonstrated "extraordinary contributions" to the district.
Nomination forms are available at joplinschools.org. Net sponsorship proceeds or contributions made to the Hall of Fame recognition events and activities will go toward scholarships for graduating JHS students.
