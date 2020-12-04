U.S. Cellular seeks nominations for its The Future of Good program, for which a pair of Carl Junction siblings were recognized several years ago for their philanthropic efforts.
The program highlights young people who are helping create positive change in their local communities.
"For the past six years, U.S. Cellular has been committed to championing and supporting youth who have made a positive impact in their community," said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Missouri, in a statement. "These young heroes are all around us, and U.S. Cellular is right there to showcase them, to invest in them and to support them to continue to do good."
Anyone older than 18 can nominate young people ages 6-17 who are making positive impacts in their community. Nominations are due by Dec. 31 at thefutureofgood.com.
At the end of the nomination phase, U.S. Cellular will announce three winners who will each receive $10,000 to support their respective cause.
Carl Junction siblings Mackenzie Hymer and Mason Hymer were among the top three The Future of Good winners in 2015 for the Bundles of Hope initiative they founded with twin sisters Abby and Mati Goebel, with the goal of creating and distributing care packages to children during their first night in foster care.
Mackenzie was adopted at birth, and Mason was adopted from the foster care system. Both decided they wanted to give back after discovering that most children taken into the care system are not able to bring their own belongings. Their "bundles of hope" included items such as blankets, toiletries, a stuffed animal and a journal.
As of December 2015, when their award was announced, the siblings had already given "bundles of hope" to more than 900 children in eight counties in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
