CARTHAGE, Mo. — Nominations are currently being accepted for the grand marshal of the 53rd Annual Maple Leaf Festival.
Nomination forms may be picked up at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce office, 402 S Garrison Ave., or by calling 417-358-2373 to have them faxed or e-mailed. Forms are also available for download at carthagemapleleaf.com. Nominations must be submitted on the official form by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
Alice Chorum, co-chairperson of the festival committee, noted in a news release that the forms should include specific information about why and how the nominee has made an impact on or contribution to the Carthage community.
"Every little bit will help the committee choose the best person or persons to lead the parade for the 53rd year of the festival," Chorum said.
Nominations should be remitted to Carthage Chamber of Commerce, Attn: Mary Jo Little, 402 S. Garrison, Carthage, MO 64836 or by email to mjlittle@carthagechamber.com.
Details: 417-358-2373, mjlittle@carthagechamber.com.
