Nominations are being accepted through May 15 for individuals to be inducted into the inaugural class of the recently established Joplin Schools Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was launched by the Joplin Schools Foundation to celebrate the school district's history, to recognize Joplin alumni and to inspire current students.
"We really feel like it's long overdue, and it couldn't be a better time to start this," said Brad Belk, a community historian who serves on the foundation's Hall of Fame steering committee. "I think what we'll all find out is there are some individuals who have passed through the halls of Joplin High School that are long forgotten. To get them back in our community conversation is essential."
To be recognized in the Hall of Fame, an individual must have spent a majority of their education at one of Joplin's four public high schools: Joplin, Parkwood, Memorial or Lincoln. They must also have been out of school for at least 25 years.
Nominations are being generated by a foundation committee, but they also are open to the public. A nomination form can be found on the foundation's website, which is accessible from joplinschools.org.
After the May 15 deadline, the selection committee will review nominations in June, with the goal of selecting three to five people for the inaugural class, said Bryan Vowels, who chairs the committee. A ceremony for the first class is expected to take place sometime in October.
Once established with its first class, the Hall of Fame will be located at Joplin High School, though the details of the exact location and how it will be presented are still to be determined, Vowels said.
Vowels said the Hall of Fame fits "perfectly" with the vision and mission of the foundation.
"It's to recognize and encourage all students to do amazing things in their life," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.