Grants

(from left) Chelsi Scott, program manager with Jasper County CASA, Erin Smith, volunteer coordinator, Alana Hickman, volunteer coordinator, and Skylar Thompson, volunteer coordinator, help accept a grant from the Joplin Regional Community Foundation's Philanthropic Society during Tuesday's lunch at Missouri Southern State University. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into local grants until news of another school shooting surfaced. 

A group gifted $150,000 to three area agencies that work to better the community in different ways. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • The latest information in a shooting where 14 children and a teacher at a Texas school were killed. 
  • Coverage of tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting. 
  • More profiles of our All Area Academic Team members. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.